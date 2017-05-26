So this iconic weekend is finally upon us! Rock Gods Guns N' Roses have landed and Slane Castle is poised to experience one of the greatest concerts to ever bless our shores (well it's the mainland actually). They kick-off the European leg of their "Not in This Lifetime Tour" tomorrow evening and "EPIC" is the word on everyone's lips.

Tickets sold out in minutes last December and people have been air guitaring at random around the country since!

Here's a little taste of what to expect:

Hector couldn't let this opportunity slip; to ask our lovely listeners for some of their favourite Slane/Guns N' Roses memories and the response was incredible.

The textline was inundated with a mountain of messages - so we just HAD to get a few of these stories on air:

Evelyn Moyles Sheehy had quite the hilarious, yet very touching, story of her teenage self, begging her parents to go to the last gig and her dad agreeing. But was there a catch?? #DaddyCool

Then we had Claire Roche from Fermoy, who was on to us yesterday re G N' R tickets. She had a pair, but lost them somewhere in the house (it must be a mansion)!? Was there anybody out there who could help our damsel in distress?? With a Bonnie Tyler classic pumping through our heads, Seán Cronin was on the other line...

Have a listen to their stories here:

For more magic like this, tune into The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show every weekday morning from 7am.