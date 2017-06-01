This morning on The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show, we received this text:

"Hector, my car broke down, I went to hail the Bus Éireann bus and it didn't stop for me, I'm between Baltinglass and Blessington trying to hitch a lift into work, if one of your listeners is driving by will you ask them to do a good deed for the day...I'll be forever grateful, love Gerry :)"

Hector threw on the cape, and faster than a speeding Luas, he put out the H-Signal...

Just have a listen to what happened next:

Listeners were in awe at the outcome:

"Hector if someone asked you to describe Ireland you could just play that clip. That's the most Irish thing I've heard on radio in years. You couldn't write it. Niall"

"I'm here in Sydney with a smile on my face after listening to that hitchhiker. It's craic like that I miss most from home. There's nowhere in the world like Ireland. #feelinghomesick"

"Jaysus Hector, between the lady taking her Dad to Guns N' Roses and what just happened now, you're lifting the feel good factor in the country 100%. Maith an fear. Enda"

Faith in humanity = Restored!

