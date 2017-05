Hector was live from Lemon & Duke this morning to celebrate the launch of the brand new drink Coco Fusion 100 and he was delighted to be able to catch up with two of the men behind Coco Fusion 100; Sir Ian McGeechan and our own Jamie Heaslip.

The lads chatted about their new business venture and how they ended up working together, the upcoming Lions tour and about their predictions for the test.

