If you want the wardrobe of a supermodel but can’t afford the credit card bill, you might be happy to hear this! Lidl have enlisted model & fashion designer Heidi Klum to develop a new clothing range and it will be sold in stores across Europe later this year. I wouldn’t personally associate Lidl with high fashion but, I'm ready to be wowed!

It’s off again. Big Brother launched last night and the games have already begun! TV viewers got to choose the last person to enter the house, they were voting all night and Tom Barber from Wales was the chosen one - he headed in to join the 15 housemates. He’ll be the only one to have contact with the outside world and Big Brother fans will be able to help him make some very important decisions. Ooooh, TWIST!

U2 dedicated a song to Enda Kenny during the Chicago leg of the Joshua Tree Tour over the weekend. Enda was in the audience and Bono told the audience that the ‘Chieftan of Ireland’ was in the crowd and that he was on his last week in the job. He went on to ‘honour the graceful leader saying ‘you couldn’t fault the man’. He dedicated ‘Through Your Wires’ from The Joshua Tree to Enda. Chieftan eh?!