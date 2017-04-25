Elton John cancelled several shows in the US after suffering from a 'potentially deadly' bacterial infection.



He spent two nights in intensive care after contracting it during his tour of South America.



He has called off all April and May dates of his scheduled gigs, and is due back on stage in the UK on 3rd of June – so he should be ok for the Marquee in Cork on June 20th. Sorry for giving all the Early Breakfast listeners ‘nawful fright this morning – your summer is not ruined.

Ruth O’Neill has quit Xpose. She came in as maternity cover for Aisling O’Loughlin and she was kept in the shake up but now she has handed in her notice saying it’s not for her. She was living in LA before coming back to do Xpose and wouldn’t rule out heading back to LA.

Steps have their first #1 album in 18 years! Steps are #1 in the midweek album charts in the UK! Tears on the Dancefloor has booted Ed Sheeran’s Divide off the top spot in the midweek charts...however, with Sheeran already having overtaken them on iTunes, there will be fears that their sales peaked over the weekend - and may have waned by the time the finished listings are released on Friday. Cmon the Steps!

Let Robbie Entertain You...en francais!

Robbie hasn’t had the best run of chart performances of late in the UK and Ireland – so now he has has re-recorded Time on Earth entirely in French. Apparently his wife Ayda speaks fluent French and they’re planning on sending their daughter Teddy to a French school so he wants to learn so he’s not left out. He actually sang a French song back in 2000 called L’Amour Supreme which got to number 1 in France.