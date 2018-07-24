Home and Away will air a special tribute show to mark its 30th anniversary tonight - and there will be loads of familiar faces popping up throughout the show, including Alf Stewart, Marilyn, Shane and Angel and loads more.

The one-hour special will mark the milestone by airing a nostalgic programme for fans, looking back on some of the greatest Summer Bay moments – both on screen and off.

Endless Summer – 30 Years of Home and Away will air at 8.30pm on RTÉ 2 tonight!

Robert De Niro is ready to do his first comic book movie.

He actor is in negotiations to join Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming Joker stand-alone movie.

If a deal is made, De Niro would play a talk show host who is somehow instrumental in the Joker’s origin.

And the stand-alone is said to be a character exploration as well as a drama, not a fight-fest.

Conor McGregor has donated a fiver to the Go Fund Me page set up to buy his dad Tony a Leap card, after a video of Tony emerged at the weekend where he was upset at the “coinage” he received from a ticket machine, because all his change won’t fit into his slim fit suit. He was also “none too plussed”, whatever that means.

The page has so far raised just over 40 euro and last night, Tony said he is