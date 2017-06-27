On yesterday's show we were talking about a survey that said a third of adults aged between 25 & 34 don’t know how to boil an egg, one in four can’t cook pasta, 20% say pancakes are a mystery & half could not cook a steak.

So we invited Chef Adrian, he of The Six O'Clock Show fame, to come into studio to give us all some tips on the basics of cooking. He trained with Neven Maguire for 6 years and also spent time at Bon Appetit in Dublin so he definitely knows how to boil an egg. He also had a few opinions on why people just aren't cooking from scratch enough.

Listen to the full interview here;