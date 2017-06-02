You might have been wondering where Damien Rice is or what he is up to but I can confirm he is doing absolutely fine and his cash pile grew by more than €100,000 in the last year. Cha-ching! But that’s not all. The report in today’s Herald outlines that the two other companies than he is director of, both made healthy profits of nearly €1 million euro so it seems like he’s sitting pretty. And just in case you wanted to know, he is currently on tour in Russia.

Cian Kinsella and Cormac Mohally better known as the Lords of Strut will be fighting for their place in the Britain’s Got Talent final tonight! They will compete in the semi final this evening against seven other acts and just two will go through to the grand final which will be held tomorrow. Best of luck to these two flexible Cork lads who have buckets of personality – their show is never boring that’s for sure. Best of luck lads.

Phil Collins has admitted he is back drinking again, after being on the wagon for three years. The 66-year-old had previously said alcohol was killing him, although he didn’t believe he was an alcoholic. He felt it was purely boredom following his retirement and his break up that caused the problem. However, it did lead to him being hospitalised in 2012. But, apparently, he is now in control and is capable of enjoying a couple of glasses of wine.

Now, I’ve always been a Take That fan. And I’ve always been a big Robbie Williams fan. They both do very well as separate entities but about once a year, the press run a story about them reuniting and getting back together which actually drives me mad. However, this time it’s a little bit different. Apparently, Robbie is in talks to reunite with Take That on stage at Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert which would be nice. Robbie is on the bill to perform as are Take That so, I suppose on this occasion, it’d be strange if they didn’t do something together!