Will Young is set to become a spiritual guru. He has been dropped by his record label and will now tour festivals teaching people mindfulness. I think I better BREATHE right now...

Louis Walsh is going deaf. Now, before the jokes start about selective deafness...or whether it’s from listening to Westlife, Boyzone or Jedward - it’s actually from listening to music that’s too loud. He even finds it hard to hear X Factor contestants in the live auditions.

However this all came about in a Specsavers magazine interview where they had a Specsavers audiologist do tests on him **for promotional reasons

Brooklyn Beckham has been pictured showing off his brand new Range Rover worth 35K. Remember last year he learned to drive in a brand new Mercedes? Well he’s gone for a bigger vehicle now and he’s literally showing it off to the chicks.

Cheryl and Liam – what’s going on with their baby name?

The law in England states that all babies must be registered within 42 days of birth which gives Liam and Cheryl 6 more days to get their son legally acknowledged. So – have they given their son a name yet? Will they publicly announce it? I wonder will it be as weird as when Cheryl’s best mate Kimberley last year called her son Cole...the surname of the man who Cheryl used to be married to and cheated on her repeatedly.