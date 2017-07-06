Contenders Ready! Gladiators Ready!

Are you ready for the 90s night to end all 90s nights? Following its massive success on the slopes in Kirchberg and Cork, The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show are bringing Ian’s Big 90s Night to Galway for one night only!

REMEMBER THIS?

Celebrating the decade that brought us boy bands, hair mascara, rip off tracksuit bottoms and the Nokia 5110, we’ll be taking a trip down memory lane with a 90s quiz (and a top prize of €1000), followed all the biggest hits from the decade played live by a brilliant band!

MAKE A NIGHT OF IT!

So, dust off the dancing shoes, book the babysitters and get the gang back together for one amazing night in Galway. We’ll be hitting the Radisson Blu, Galway on Thursday 27th of July and we want you and your pals there! If the mood takes you and you feel like getting dressed up in 90s gear, there'll be spot prizes on the night for the best costume.

Date: Thursday 27th July 2017



Location: Radisson Blu, Galway



Time: 7pm til late



Teams of 4



*Fancy Dress Optional*

APPLY HERE NOW!