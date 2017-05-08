First of all - what a breath of fresh air Mary Coughlan is! *ferocious applause*

Mary called into studio to chat mainly about her upcoming gig in Vicar Street, but seeing as it's been the guts of six months since they last spoke; there was lots to catch-up on.

Mary has been flat out in the gym (buns of steel) so she told Ian all about her regime, gave her two cents on Trump and told of how her fans have helped shape her music choice. Ian gave her his own song suggestion and hinted at him doing a duet with her?? (you heard it here first)

Mary brings her brand new show "Live and Kicking" to Vicar Street this Saturday, the 13th of May , @8:30pm. It's a celebration of her 30 years in the music industry so check it out!!

