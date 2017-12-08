This morning, we gave the Lord Mayor of Munster (well he's not really mayor), and gentle giant, Donncha O'Callaghan a buzz to see how he's getting on.

We were actually very lucky to get him on the phone this morning as his son had a little bit of a technological mishap in the early hours. Thankfully, his mobile was safe, so we got to have some fun.

He's a busy man is Donncha, with being a coach on Ireland's Fittest Family, playing rugby for the Worcester Warriors over in the UK, and juggling life between there and Ireland.

The lads chatted about the ever-changing game of rugby, and how money has become such a pivotal catalyst, especially in England and France. They also spoke about Peter O'Mahony's future, took the piss outta Quinny and ROG (they love them really), and we learned of his obsession with Mario's work, "we would not get out of our car in Limerick without listening to Gift Grub. There were times it nearly made us late".

He'd brighten up anyone's day...

Have a listen to the chat in full here:

