Did you know that today is 'Poetry Day Ireland'? Well, now you do! To celebrate, we decided to get the creative juices flowing and compose our very own piece of poetry. We enlisted our extremely talented audience and well, it wasn't long before we had some Pulitzer Prize worthy literature on our hands.

Ian simply gave the first line, borrowed from William Wordsworth and asked the listeners to re-imagine this classic work of art. Are you ready to get blown away? Buckle up, here goes....

Daffodils 2.0

By the listeners of The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

I wandered lonely as a cloud,

Leaving Coppers at half past 5.

With no data package or wifi around,

I was tucking in a Zatoon kebab, while sitting on the ground.

When, suddenly!

Out of the ether came a friendly man.

He was nothing fancy, he had no frills

He said with a twinkle in his eye...

Give us half that kebab for these three golden daffodils.

***

We're expecting a call regarding a late addition to the Leaving Cert syllabus at any moment.