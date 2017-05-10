Iano is heading off on his holiers soon and is looking for some new reading material to get stuck into by the pool. His one and only stipulation - the book needs to make him laugh out loud. He put it to the breakfast show listeners and they came back with suggestions by the bucket-load.

It's got to be Jason Byrnes book. Howled with laughter reading it. Paula

A laugh out loud recommendation for a book Iano - A trilogy by Stephen Martin called ‘Superchick’ with ‘Rock And A Hard Place’ and ‘Ride On’ finishing the trilogy. If you like Roddy Doyle's humour you will LOVE these. Cheers. Dave from Dublin

Ian, I really enjoyed ‘Around Ireland with a fridge’ by Tony Hawk & ‘The Rosie Project’ by Graeme Simpson. The titles are nearly right, well I laughed a lot. Have a great holiday, Anne Moran

Clive James "Unreliable Memoirs". You'll need a pair of those Pampers pull-ups reading it!

Unreliable Memoirs by Clive James. Brilliant! Robert from Termonfeckin

Hi Ian, I heard you’re looking for a funny book for your hols, check out The Centenary by Tony O'Hara, available on Amazon, really funny & by an Irish author, enjoy! Anne Marie

Ian, ‘The hundred year old man who climbed out the window and disappeared’ by Jonas Johansan . Very funny

The Amateurs by John Niven - it's about golf and is hilarious (and I don't even play golf) - anything by him is good!

Ian, try 'Puckoon' by Spike Milligan, I nearly wet myself when I read it. Ray in Longford

Hey Iano. If you are looking for a laugh out loud, tears in your eyes book I highly recommend Alan Carr’s latest autobiography It is so so funny. Alan Quinn

McCarthy's Bar is without doubt the funniest book ever written. By the late Pete McCarthy RIP. You will fall off the sofa laughing

‘Home before night' by Hugh Leonard. Laugh till you cry, a brilliant read.

Happy reading lads!