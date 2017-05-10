Ian's Book List
Iano is heading off on his holiers soon and is looking for some new reading material to get stuck into by the pool. His one and only stipulation - the book needs to make him laugh out loud. He put it to the breakfast show listeners and they came back with suggestions by the bucket-load.
-
It's got to be Jason Byrnes book. Howled with laughter reading it. Paula
-
A laugh out loud recommendation for a book Iano - A trilogy by Stephen Martin called ‘Superchick’ with ‘Rock And A Hard Place’ and ‘Ride On’ finishing the trilogy. If you like Roddy Doyle's humour you will LOVE these. Cheers. Dave from Dublin
-
Ian, I really enjoyed ‘Around Ireland with a fridge’ by Tony Hawk & ‘The Rosie Project’ by Graeme Simpson. The titles are nearly right, well I laughed a lot. Have a great holiday, Anne Moran
-
Clive James "Unreliable Memoirs". You'll need a pair of those Pampers pull-ups reading it!
-
Unreliable Memoirs by Clive James. Brilliant! Robert from Termonfeckin
-
Hi Ian, I heard you’re looking for a funny book for your hols, check out The Centenary by Tony O'Hara, available on Amazon, really funny & by an Irish author, enjoy! Anne Marie
-
Ian, ‘The hundred year old man who climbed out the window and disappeared’ by Jonas Johansan . Very funny
-
The Amateurs by John Niven - it's about golf and is hilarious (and I don't even play golf) - anything by him is good!
-
Ian, try 'Puckoon' by Spike Milligan, I nearly wet myself when I read it. Ray in Longford
-
Hey Iano. If you are looking for a laugh out loud, tears in your eyes book I highly recommend Alan Carr’s latest autobiography It is so so funny. Alan Quinn
-
McCarthy's Bar is without doubt the funniest book ever written. By the late Pete McCarthy RIP. You will fall off the sofa laughing
-
‘Home before night' by Hugh Leonard. Laugh till you cry, a brilliant read.
Happy reading lads!