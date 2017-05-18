He's some man for one man....

Football commentator Brian Kerr called in this morning to give his thoughts on the season and to talk about the big clash on Sunday between Liverpool V Middlesbrough. But as talented as he is, there's more to Brian than football commentary and one-liners- he's also known for being a big muso. So, Ian took the opportunity to quiz him on this summer's music listings and he gave us his personal picks of the season's gigs. 

Listen back here: 