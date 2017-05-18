Football commentator Brian Kerr called in this morning to give his thoughts on the season and to talk about the big clash on Sunday between Liverpool V Middlesbrough. But as talented as he is, there's more to Brian than football commentary and one-liners- he's also known for being a big muso. So, Ian took the opportunity to quiz him on this summer's music listings and he gave us his personal picks of the season's gigs.

