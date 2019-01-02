Can you believe that it's been a decade since The Inbetweeners first hit our screens?! If, like us, you were a big fan of Neil, Jay, Simon and Will back in the day, you would have been delighted to hear that the gang were getting back together for a once off celebration of the momentous occasion.

However, the special show was aired last night and lots of people were disappointed to discover that it wasn't an actual episode. Instead, it was a 'This Is Your Life' type event, hosted by Jimmy Carr, with the cast on hand to relive the big moments.

Judging by the reaction on Twitter, a lot of people thought the ramble down memory lane didn't do the show justice....

Watching this Inbetweeners thing and it is painful. So awkward and unnecessary. — I Dance Like Shota (@IDanceLikeShota) January 2, 2019

Someone needs to explain to me why we were told we were getting a episode of the inbetweeners not a reunion show 😭😭 — Eve (@Evesadler_) January 2, 2019

Thought the inbetweeners reunion was going to be like an actual episode of them acting but it’s not and now I’m disappointed — Holly (@hollyvmarshall) January 2, 2019

When you thought the inbetweeners reunion was going to be a new episode #InbetweenersFwendsReuinted #letdown — Rach Horgan (@Rachie_H) January 2, 2019

Did you watch the special last night? What did you reckon? #FWENDS