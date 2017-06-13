Ireland’s Got Talent is coming to our screens! TV3 are hoping to take on RTE in the ratings war – and boss of TV3, Bill Malone, was in the audience of Britain’s Got Talent semi-final 2 weeks ago. Was he picking up pointers?

Who’ll be the Irish Amanda? The Sun is flagging Laura Whitmore, Karen Koster and Lucy Kennedy...but equally as importantly; who'll PRESENT the show? Hi Bill. Hi. Hello. HAIIIII!

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is the highest earning entertainer from last year. He brought in $130 million from June to June. That's just an obnoxious amount of cash. Second on the list is Beyonce, with JK Rowling after her – and Drake and Cristiano Ronaldo taking 4th and 5th place. Taylor Swift dropped down to number 49 on the list. She earned just 44 mil...in a year where she didn’t release any albums or tour.

Congrats to Donal and Sofie Skehan – they’re expecting their first baby this Autumn! They told their news via social media with a picture of their baby scan saying everyone is doing well and they’re really excited. Awh!