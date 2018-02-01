TV3’s new show Ireland’s Got Talent is set to air in the UK. The talent show starring Louis Walsh, Jason Byrne, Denise Van Outen and Michelle Visage kicks off on TV3 this Saturday but they got word that it’ll also be aired on ITV 2!

DJ Calvin Harris said he grew a beard so he would be taken seriously enough to win a Grammy. He said that he hoped that having facial hair would give him the gravitas to secure a nomination in the producer category. And his plan worked but he lost out to Greg Kurstin in the category for Producer of the Year.

Rita Ora made £27,000 a week last year despite the fact that she did not actually release a single. She raked in £1.4million in the year to last April. That means she earned £3,800 a day. She fronted America’s Top Model and performed in front of the Pope. But the only way is up for Ora, she releases her long-awaited second album this year, six years after her debut.

So earlier this week, we were talking about Nadine Coyle landing a role in Derry Girls and she’s not the only singer going into the acting business - Peter Andre is heading to Hollyoaks! Peter made the revelation in an interview in OK Magazine. Good man Peter!