Is Roger Federer the GOAT?
Roger Federer was spoken about last week as the GOAT of tennis! The Greatest of All Time, geddit?!
So on The Breakfast Show this morning we asked you to help us compile a list of the greatest of all time in your favourite sports and this just might be the GOAT list of GOAT sports people!
Golf - Tiger Woods
Rally Driving - Sébastien Loeb
Cycling - Eddy Merckx
Tennis - Serena Williams / Roger Federer
Snooker - Ronnie O Sullivan
Boxing - Muhammed Ali
Jockey - Tony McCoy
Moto GP - Valentino Rossi
Badminton - Lin Dan
Basketball - Michael Jordan
Rugby - Jonah Lomu
Formula 1 - Aryton Senna
American Football - Tom Brady
Hurling - Henry Shefflin
Gaelic Football - Colm Cooper
Football - Messi / Ronaldo / Zidane (sorry, they received equal votes!)