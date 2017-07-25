Roger Federer was spoken about last week as the GOAT of tennis! The Greatest of All Time, geddit?!

So on The Breakfast Show this morning we asked you to help us compile a list of the greatest of all time in your favourite sports and this just might be the GOAT list of GOAT sports people!

Golf - Tiger Woods

Rally Driving - Sébastien Loeb

Cycling - Eddy Merckx

Tennis - Serena Williams / Roger Federer

Snooker - Ronnie O Sullivan

Boxing - Muhammed Ali

Jockey - Tony McCoy

Moto GP - Valentino Rossi

Badminton - Lin Dan

Basketball - Michael Jordan

Rugby - Jonah Lomu

Formula 1 - Aryton Senna

American Football - Tom Brady

Hurling - Henry Shefflin

Gaelic Football - Colm Cooper

Football - Messi / Ronaldo / Zidane (sorry, they received equal votes!)