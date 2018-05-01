Mark, Mark, Mark...

On The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show this morning, we had a bit of a laugh at my expense. I was at a quiz in Athlone on Friday night and I second guessed myself, resulting in this:

Poor oul @The_Abbeytonian had a bit of a 'mare at a quiz this weekend. He said that Dave Evans (aka The Edge) was in Stereophonics! 😂Have you ever done it? What was your mortifying wrong answer? Get in touch with @IanDempsey and make Stew feel a bit better about himself! pic.twitter.com/QTOm0oGWYR — Today FM (@TodayFM) May 1, 2018

I Know...I know.

My stupidity got us thinking, there must be loads of people out there who have had similar brain farts when answering questions at quizzes or exams etc.

We put it out to the public and surprisingly enough people were more than happy to admit they're embarrassing fails and share them with us:

Our favourite was a message we got from a listener named 'Vince' who was reminded of this gem from back in the day:

There's no explaining it really. Absolute quality!!

Now I don't feel so bad.

