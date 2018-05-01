"Spell AC/DC"

Mark, Mark, Mark...

On The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show this morning, we had a bit of a laugh at my expense. I was at a quiz in Athlone on Friday night and I second guessed myself, resulting in this:

I Know...I know.

My stupidity got us thinking, there must be loads of people out there who have had similar brain farts when answering questions at quizzes or exams etc.

We put it out to the public and surprisingly enough people were more than happy to admit they're embarrassing fails and share them with us:

Our favourite was a message we got from a listener named 'Vince' who was reminded of this gem from back in the day:

There's no explaining it really. Absolute quality!!

Now I don't feel so bad.

