Tony Hadley has announced that he is no longer the front-man with Spandau Ballet "due to circumstances beyond my control". They already split in 1990 and reformed in 2009 – but they seem to have been arguing about money for years. Now, the rest of the band say they will continue without him (how?!)

Yesterday, Liam Gallagher was announced to headline Samhain Festival 2017 on Sunday October 29th and very special guests are The Strypes!

Samhain Festival is a fancy-dress Halloween celebration which will be held in a 4000m2 hangar in Weston Airport, the first time this unique space has been used for a concert. Tickets on sale Friday at 9am!

Emily Ratajkowski has been talking about her personal struggles in Hollywood, mourning that she often can't find work because her "boobs are too big". She also says that people won’t work with her because she is “too sexy”.

There are lots of actresses who look like her and who get roles – look at Scarlett Johansson? Emily has made a career in modelling and glamour modelling so to try and shake that image now will be difficult.

X Factor format will change again this year and this might actually help them retain their audience. Instead of 10 long and boring weeks of Live Finals, there will be only 6 – and acts will be voted off on Saturday and Sunday as opposed to just Sundays. Parts of Bootcamp will also be filmed in front of a studio audience too, which they’re obsessed with (and never really works, but anyway)