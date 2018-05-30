The Fifty Shades of Grey star is set to reunite with Allan Cubbit (creator of The Fall) for a new BBC Two drama called Death and Nightingale.

The three-part series, which is described as a drama "about love, betrayal, deception and revenge" is based on Irish writer Eugene McCabe's Co. Fermanagh-set novel.

Jamie will work with Matthew Rhy (of The Americans) and Kissing Candice & Red Rock star Ann Skelly, in the series which is set in the Fermanagh countryside back in 1885, over an explosive 24-hour period.

The storyline sees a young lady called Beth Winter (played by Skelly) choosing to run away with the charming Liam Ward (Dornan) on her 25th birthday. She desperately wants to escape her mundane life and complicated relationship with her Protestant landownwer stepfather Billy (Rhys).

Sounds like they're on to a winner yet again.

Dunno what people see in Jamie though...

And...

Jimmy Page objects to Robbie Williams' underground project

The 'Let Me Entertain You' singer's plans for an underground gym and swimming pool have been postponed after objections from Led Zeppelin legend and neighbour Jimmy Page.

The two men have been rowing over proposals for Williams' home in Melbury Rd, Kensington, West London, for the past four years.

Page fears that a construction job as big as that could damage his Grade I listed gothic revival mansion Tower House and it's ornately decorated interior of stained glass, decorative plasterwork and ceramic tiling.

Robbie's home is only a Grade II listed home. What a pauper!!

