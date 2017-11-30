Jay Z has admitted that he DID cheat on Beyonce. Who cheats on Beyonce?! He said therapy (and, I assume, forgiveness) saved them from divorce. He said the songs on Lemonade where she referenced his infidelities made him uncomfortable... pity about him. He never named the woman but is it Becky With The Good Hair?

Could The Killers become a wedding band?

There are so many questions surrounding the Royal Wedding at the moment. Who will be the bridesmaids? Where will the party prince head off for his stag do? And who will be providing the tunes for the big day?

The internet appears to be convinced that there is only one musical choice fit for the royal couple - The Killers. Harry’s been friends with them for years and he and Meghan have promised a “fun and joyous” wedding. Perfecto!



Shayne Ward is leaving Corrie – and it’s set to be explosive. So explosive that cast and crew are sworn to secrecy and nobody will see it coming. He’s been in it for 3 years and I’d say he’s hoping they don’t kill him off because the aul singing career tanked.