Jennifer Anison’s presidential campaign has been successful!

She is set to play the first female head of state in a new Netflix drama called First Ladies. Will Ferrell is listed as one of the producers and it’s written by comedian Tig Notaro.

Stephanie Davis is set to return to Channel Four soap Hollyoaks, three years after being written out. It was reported that she had been fired from the show after repeated warnings for showing up late and under the influence.

She then went on Celebrity Big Brother and made a holy show of herself... which UK audiences love, so she finished in second place. Her doomed romance with Jeremy McConnell ended with him going to prison for assaulting her while holding their baby son. Then before Christmas last year, she entered rehab, admitting she has an alcohol problem and she seems to be on the straight and narrow ever since. Good luck to her.

Sky drama Riviera has been picked up for series 2, which is surprising considering how expensive the first 10-hour series was to make (22 million). It needs almost 10000 extras, yachts, helicopters, cars and villas to portray the life of the super rich. Neil Jordan created the show, and later disowned it and it has been bankrolled by Paul McGuinness (former U2 manager)