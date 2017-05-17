Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the 90th Academy Awards next March.



He joked about the mix up at this year's Oscars ceremony, with the wrong movie being announced as best picture.



He says "if you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show".

And in other showbiz news -

Liam Payne gave an interview on an American radio show yesterday morning and the internet has since exploded with speculation that the pair privately wed following the birth of their son Bear in March.

In an apparent slip of the tongue, he said: "I left my wife and child at home, and I was straight out to In & Out Burger."

I must also add that he said this while wearing her pants. Not even joking.

Heat Magazine is reporting this week that as Kim and Kanye’s third wedding anniversary approaches, they are actually planning to break up. They haven’t posted any lovey dovey messages to each other online like they have on approaching the first 2 anniversaries. She attended the Met Gala without him a few weeks ago for the first time in 4 years. And he’s behaving strangely – he has left LA for a remote mountain top in Wyoming, to get to work on his new album. He also deleted his beloved Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Bob Dylan was in town last week and after the gig in 3Arena on Friday night, he went out to dinner with Shane MacGowan in the 4 Seasons Hotel . Apparently it turned into a late one – and there’s a great photo of it in the papers today. Apparently Bob asked Shane how long it took to write Fairytale of New York and he replied “around 15 minutes”.