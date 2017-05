At 78 super- gran Joan Brady is getting ready for this year's Women's Mini Marathon - for the 35th time. She has been involved in the charity run since it began in 1983.

The VHI Women's Mini Marathon is on this June Bank holiday Monday on June 5th and registration has been extended until the 12th May.To register click here.

Joan joined Ian on the show to talk 10ks and many other things besides, she was a massive hit with the listeners.