An Aussie rules commentator by the name of Gerard Whateley has gone viral over the past 24hrs or so, all thanks to his unique rendition of a 2004 anthem, on Triple J (radio station in Oz).

The sports veteran decided to pay tribute to The Killers ahead of their performance at the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne tomorrow, as Adelaide take on Richmond in the biggest game of the season.

It's unreal, and strangely addictive...

.@GerardWhateley is ready to step in for @thekillers if they can't make the @AFL Grand Final. Watching him commentate 'Mr Brightside' is 💯 pic.twitter.com/o0hWWdhJPZ — Veronica and Lewis (@triplejvandl) September 28, 2017

Not to be outdone by a fellow professional at the top of their game, Today Fm's 'J Rabbit' was dared by Iano to do his own version of an anthem - something that would get us pumped, with a belter of a crescendo.

He's a man of MANY talents is our 'Slim JD'.

Have a listen to his sick flow in full here:

