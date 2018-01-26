Journalist Mike Ryan was interviewing actor Jon Hamm at the Sundance Festival earlier this week and mentioned he was heading off to chat to Domhnall Gleeson next. Jon told him to pass on the message that he loved Domhnall’s sketch group ‘Your Bad Self’. So, Mike did just that and Domhnall was blown away – it turns out Sasha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher also came up to him to tell him they enjoyed it and that Jon Hamm had also told them about it! Good man Jon!

Bono’s son Eli Hewson hopes to follow in his Dad’s footsteps by fronting a rock band and playing Croker. He is currently frontman in band Inhaler and they’ve been chosen in Hot Press’s ‘Hot for 2018’ list. He says that their influences include The Stone Roses and Joy Division and that their ambition is to bring rock n roll to the masses.

Reese Witherspoon is on the cover of the 2018 Hollywood issue of Vanity Fair Magazine with a whole host of celebrities – Oprah, Tom Hanks, Nicole Kidman to name but a few. Anyway, some eagle eyed people out there spied what appeared to be a third leg on Reese Witherspoon. Now, there’s a bit of confusion about what exactly it is – some wondered if it was the flesh coloured lining of her dress but others wondered if it had been a photoshop fail?