It looks likes Justin Bieber is engaged to girlfriend Hailey Baldwin.

Reports in the US claim that he popped the question in the Bahamas.

His security staff reportedly asked people at the restaurant to put away their phones before he proposed.

And in other showbiz news:

Dee Devlin has sparked a flurry of pregnancy rumours after she was pictured with an apparent "baby bump".

She was posing for pictures over the weekend with Conor McGregor and started a whole load of online “is she pregnant” questions. Baby bump and bowl of pasta sometimes look the exact same so who knows.

You know the way there are some super-fans out there who do crazy stuff because they love someone famous? Well, spare a thought for this poor chap in the UK. He was mad about Lucy Parteger who plays Chastity Dingle in Emmerdale and he got her face tattooed on his foot.

And then stood on a rusty nail and had to have his foot amputated.