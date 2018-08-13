Kanye West is in trouble with the wife and rightly so. His new song (XTCY) contains lyrics referring to Kim’s sisters – all of them – and how he would like to (let’s put this politely)…. Cuddle them. All of them. In a Jacuzzi.

Have a listen for yourself - this is NSFW.

After old rumours that Idris Elba will be the next James Bond gained new life last week, he has responded on social media… to apparently dismiss them.

Yesterday, he posted a series of cryptic tweets in which he poked fun at the idea. The first was a selfie the top half of his head with the caption, “my name is Elba, Idris Elba.”

A few hours later, however, he posted an image of the rap group Public Enemy and followed it up with the titular lyric from one of their most famous songs, “Don’t Believe The Hype.”

The first photo of Steve Coogan and John C Reilly as Laurel and Hardy has been released and it looks really great. It’s for a biopic which will have its premiere at the London Film Festival in October, and then will be shown in cinemas from January.