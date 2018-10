Kanye West is changing his name to Ye.

The rapper announced the name change on Twitter over the weekend.

the being formally known as Kanye West



I am YE — ye (@kanyewest) September 29, 2018

The 41 year old has had the nickname, Ye, for some time and it was also the title of his eighth album, which was released in June.

Kanye also appeared on Saturday Night Live over the weekend and performed his new single ‘I Love It’ … dressed as a water bottle.

Take a look at it here: