Katie Price is coming back to music!

The reality TV star is relaunching her pop career and plans to write her seventh autobiography in an attempt to avoid bankruptcy.

She also plans to relaunch her make-up brand and perfume line in a bid to make the extra cash.

Katie competed for a place in the 2005 Eurovision Song Contest with Not Just Anybody, but it failed to make the cut.

A source told The Sun that Katie is "re-starting her pop career and is getting a song written for her".

“Katie thinks she’ll sell loads of downloads and she can tour nightclubs singing it.”