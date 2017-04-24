A creepy and shocking new book describing the killing of the Kardashians has burst onto the scene. It’s available as an e-book, and it’s called Killing Kardashian. It explicitly describes the brutal demise of every member of the Kardashian family at the hands of a serial killer. The author, John Jetsyn Tache said he wrote the book in revenge for the Kardashians ruining TV and several Hollywood studios are already bidding on the rights to make it into a film. Although I am not a fan of the Kardashians at all, this is beyond creepy.

Dave Grohl’s mam has written a book called From Cradle To Stage which is all about raising a rock star son. In the book, she reveals that she was never worried about Dave getting into drugs – her biggest fear was Madonna getting her claws into him!

Brain – sorry, Brian – McFadden was taking part in ITV's The Chase to raise money for charity but despite his good intentions, he found himself the laughing stock of Twitter after claiming planet Earth travels at 600 million miles per hour. In his defense, the earth actually travels at 67000 miles per hour and I only know that after googling it.