We always knew Kim and Kanye weren’t like us but sometimes, they take it to brand new levels. In the last hour or so, Kim tweeted:

On my last transatlantic flight, I spent the whole night bolt upright because my seat wouldn’t recline and @Delta had run out of blankets and pillows so it was cold and doubly uncomfortable.



But I’m happy for Kanye. — Paula MacSweeney 👶🏽 (@sweetpmac) June 22, 2018

And in other news:

Fr Ray from Britain’s Got Talent will be away from his parish for a little longer... he’s heading off on a cruise! He’s set to board The All Star Irish Charter Cruise in May of next year and he’ll be doubling up as both a singer and the ship’s chaplain, so he’ll be busy! Headlining the cruise for a week around Alaska is Daniel O’Donnell, who has been billed as Ireland’s superstar. Nathan Carter and Brendan Shine will also be on board.

Sam Smith: FAT SHAMER.

Well, he’s not, but sensitive people have branded him so, after an Insta story he posted of a woman eating a massive breakfast with the caption “Good going”.

The clips have since been removed, but the woman in question said 'Imagine if I was a girl who was even slightly insecure about her weight. To have a celeb mock her for eating a meal would be horrendous.'

A representative of Mr Smith told MailOnline today that the star was simply jealous of the 'fabulous' looking breakfast and meant no offence.

Sam Smith has dealt with his weight his whole life and he really doesn’t seem the kind of person who would slag someone for eating or for their appearance. The only thing he maybe shouldn’t have done is put someone on his story for his 10 million followers to see, because she didn’t ask for that.