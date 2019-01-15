Over the past few weeks, people have been speculating that Kim and Kanye were expecting their fourth child together and just last night Kim confirmed the news.

Last night she appeared on Watch What Happens Live alongside her sisters Khloe and Kourtney.

The host Andy Cohen joked about what Kim could name her next child and then asked her if she was expecting another child to which she replied "Yes we are."

According to Kim, the baby will be born via surrogate "some time soon," and confirmed they will be having a baby boy.

Kim and Kanye have three children: North, Saint and Chicago.