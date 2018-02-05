Reality TV star Kylie Jenner's confirmed she's given birth to a girl.



She's posted a message on social media, saying that she and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed a "beautiful and healthy" daughter on Thursday.



There had been rumours for months that the star was pregnant.

Brian McFadden has revealed he recently had a hair transplant to combat his thinning hairline.

He said that he had been self-conscious about his thinning hair line over the last few years.

An old school friend arranged for the transplant in the UK.

It looks extremely painful and completely pointless.

What a day, what a guy and what a result this will be @BrianMcFadden is a true gent and a good friend #kslukno1 #bestinthebusiness pic.twitter.com/Wvouu65Pwy — KSL UK (@KSL_UK) February 4, 2018

Rihanna is apparently behind Arsenal's 5-1 win against Everton.

She was at the Emirates to watch the match and enjoy the Gunner's work, work, work, work, work.

After the match, she posed with midfielder, Mesut Ozil, who described her as the team's "lucky charm".

EXCLUSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT!

DAMIEN DEMPSEY

+ Special guests

BEOGA

Iveagh Gardens, Dublin

Saturday 14th July 2018

Following three sold-out Christmas shows at Vicar St last December, Damien Dempsey has announced he will return to Dublin’s stunning Iveagh Gardens this summer on Saturday 14th July 2018. Tickets go on sale this Thursday 8th February at 9am from usual outlets.