Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have named their baby girl Stormi.



The reality TV star confirmed the news on her Instagram account along with a picture of the youngster holding onto a thumb.



She was born last Thursday.

Katy Perry has said that she would rewrite I Kissed A Girl if she could because there are too many stereotypes in it for today’s society. It was only written 10 years ago and she feels that lines such as “I kissed a girl just to try it/I hope my boyfriend don’t mind it” and, “It’s not what good girls do/Not how they should behave,” didn’t age well.

People are saying the same about Friends - the jokes about Monica's weight and everyone thinking Chandler was gay didn't age well. Are they right? Nah.

Katie Hopkins has claimed she has been detained in South Africa for ‘spreading racial hatred’. She tweeted a video in which she said that she has been detained by passport control, with her passport allegedly marked and taken away.



She collapsed in the streets of South Africa after taking ketamine. Katie later tweeted that she was taking medical ketamine for a serious dislocation. Okay. Lads, could you keep her?

Detained at passport control on the orders of the @MYANC. Amazing security co-ordination from a country where police do not respond to white farm murders because they are ‘on lunch break’ #ANC pic.twitter.com/QV1nwNDoHM — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) February 6, 2018

Coleen Nolan has saud that she is divorcing her husband of 10 years, Ray Fensome, declaring: “We can’t go back.”

She said they had a “hellish” 12 months and says: “There is too much dividing me and Ray.”

She won Celebrity Big Brother a couple of years ago and was very open in discussing her marital problems and what they were doing to try and save the marriage but it seems it just couldn’t be saved.