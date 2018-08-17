Calvin Harris has released his newest single, “Promises,” with Oscar, Golden Globe and multi-Grammy winning singer songwriter…. Sam Smith!

Here’s the lyric video:

Music fans are still coming to terms with the death of Aretha Franklin.



The family of the soul legend say they're facing one of the darkest moments of their lives following her death yesterday, at the age of 76.

She had cancer.

Flowers and memorabilia have been placed at her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Celebrity Big Brother kicked off last night and this year's theme is "eye of the storm" and viewers who had been expecting to see Stormy Daniels - who has had a legal battle with US president Donald Trump - were teased with a presidential-themed task on the opening night. She didn't appear last night but the series is set to run for a month, so let's see!

There were absolutely no surprises in last night’s line-up.

While the show's viewing figures aren't anything like what they used to be, Channel 5 as always is promising surprises as the series unfolds.