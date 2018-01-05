Justin Timberlake is set to release his fourth studio album, Man Of The Woods on February 2nd. The album will be available for pre-order alongside the release of his brand new single and music video, Filthy… TODAY! Have a listen:

And in other showbiz:

The final season of Game of Thrones won't return until next year - but an exact date hasn't been confirmed... and the general reaction to this is excitement and joy, which I cannot understand. We’re 5 days into 2018. So we have to wait AGES!



HBO says the last instalment of the medieval fantasy series will consist of six episodes.



It's the network's biggest ever hit - with around 30-million viewers in the US alone.

Ed Sheeran's album 'Divide' was the most popular album of 2017 in the US.



Data tracking company Nielsen Music says more than 2-and-three-quarter million copies have been sold.



That's based on traditional album sales, downloads and streaming. That’s huge considering the other 9 acts in the Top 10 are American, and in sweeps British Ed to take first place.



Kendrick Lamar's 'DAMN' was second, followed by Taylor Swift's 'Reputation'.