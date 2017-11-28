It's the topic that has most of the nation gripped right now, and is sending a ripple of fear through the hearts of the politicians of Ireland.

To get a feel of the affect it's having on them all, Iano invited 'a few' of the ministers to Today FM headquarters this morning, but the studio ended up like Leinster House. We were crammed!

Everyone wanted their say, but with room for only a couple minutes to chat, Ian selected a handful of the crew to give their views on the farce.

Paschal Donohoe was first up, and he looked shook. He reckons "this country is staring into the abyss". Willie O'Dea speaks on behalf of Fianna Fáil, and gives a few Christmas song references, Joan Burton does a Marvin Gaye on it, Gerry Adams is feeling a bit like Michael Corleone, whereas John Halligan feels like he's gone down a rabbit hole.

Paschal has a dove, or an olive branch, at the top of his wishlist from St.Nick - that's if Santa will even make it this year, as something is going to have to give...

Listen to their thoughts in full here:

