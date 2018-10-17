Lady Gaga has confirmed she's engaged to her agent, Christian Carino.

The singer has been spotted wearing a pink diamond ring for some time now but she seemed to confirm the news during the Elle Women in Hollywood Event.

During her speech, she casually thanked a number of people including her "fiance Christian".

Lady Gaga reveals that she is engaged to Christian Carino during her speech at the Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration. Little monster want to wish you the best Gaga! Welcome to the little monster family Christian! @ladygaga

💖🌈💍✨pic.twitter.com/UFLI5DnoVj — Amy | Lady Gaga (@AmyGrimesSuxx) October 16, 2018

The A Star is Born actress reportedly started dating Carino in February last year.