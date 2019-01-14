The 2019 Critics' Choice Awards took place last night in California last night and it was certainly a night to remember.

Lady Gaga took the first award of the night when 'Shallow' won Best Song.

Then, later on, she was called upon once more to accept an award when she won Best Actress for her role in A Star Is Born.

However, in a rather bizarre turn of events, she joined Glenn Close on stage as both women had tied for the award.

Lady Gaga gave an emotional speech as she accepted the second award for Best Actress. She and Glenn Close were pictured together after the show as the joint winners of Best Actress.

Bizarrely enough it wasn't the only tie of the night, as Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette also tied for an award. Both women walked away with an award for Best Actress in a TV Movie.

Adams won for her role in Sharp Objects while Arquette took the award for Escape At Dannemora.

At least they're keeping us on our toes?