Lady Gaga’s documentary Five Foot Two arrived on Netflix this weekend and it’s really good! It tells the story of how she wrote her album, Joanne. You can see the song-writing and recordings, how she deals with chronic pain and just how she lives her life. It closes with her performance at half-time in the Superbowl and you can see in the days that lead up to it what a perfectionist she is. It’s worth the watch even if her self-indulgence at times is hard to watch. She has been “yes-ed” to death by the people she surrounds herself by, but she also seems like a good egg. A decent watch!

Amanda Holden’s shocking Britain’s Got Talent “stripper” dress, with a neckline slashed down to her navel, has attracted the most complaints to the UK’s communications regular Ofcom this year so far. More than 600 people complained that a woman has boobs. She knew well what she was doing – she said pre-show, she wouldn’t be doing her job properly if people didn’t complain! Good for her.

Louis Walsh is still looking for the next Westlife. He still hasn’t had an artist or a band that has matched the success of Westlife. If you or your band thinks you have what it takes, you can showcase your talent to Louis in Ireland’s Got Talent in November, when auditions around the country begin.

And in the most disturbing story of the day; Gabby Logan ate something really mingin' when she was pregnant. And it is this; she bought some chocolate dog biscuits from a pet shop in Belgravia, got into her car and felt so hungry that she ate them all.