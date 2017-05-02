Each year the Met Ball highlights a different costume theme and this year they were asked to wear bold, architectural designs.

Some of the style from last night was MENTAL. Oh mon dieu, Rihanna looks like an actual burst couch.

Lady Gaga didn’t wear a pants or a skirt – just a leotard and tights and Nicky Minaj also forgot her pants.

Kim Kardashian looked gorgeous – I rarely like her style (actually I hate it) but she had a really nice white Vivienne Westwood dress on last night.

Serena Williams looked blooming in a green dress – if she hadn't accidentally announced her pregnancy last week via Snapchat, she definitely couldn't hide her baby bump last night.

And what the JAYSUS was Katy Perry wearing?

Cheryl and Liam have named their baby boy Bear. Bear Payne. I can’t bear-lieeeeve it. Bear! Your dinner’s ready!

Matt LeBlanc has been pictured with his Northern Irish girlfriend Aurora Mulligan in public for the first time since the pair started dating last June.

They were at the Tribeca Film Festival together over the weekend, looking very much coupled up, after meeting on Top Gear in 2015.

Niall Horan has new music coming out this week!