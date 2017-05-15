Last Night's TV BAFTAs
Happy Valley has triumphed over The Crown at the TV Bafta awards.
Netflix's period production got five nominations but left empty-handed.
Best drama went to Happy Valley and its star Sarah Lancashire was named best actress.
And it was a good night for Ant and Dec as Saturday Night Takeaway took home the entertainment gong.
While Emmerdale won Best Soap!
Here's a full list of the winners and losers from last night's awards ceremony:
Leading Actor
Adeel Akhtar – Murdered by My Father - WINNER
Babou Ceesay – Damiola, Our Loved Boy
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses
Robbie Coltrane – National Treasure
Leading Actress
Claire Foy – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Thirteen
Nikki Amuka-Bird – NW
Sarah Lancashire – Happy Valley - WINNER
Supporting Actor
Daniel Mays – Line of Duty
Jared Harris – The Crown
John Lithgow – The Crown
Tom Hollander – The Night Manager - WINNER
Supporting Actress
Nicola Walker – Last Tango in Halifax
Siobhan Finneran – Happy Valley
Vanessa Kirby – The Crown
Wunmi Mosaku – Damilola, Our Loved Boy - WINNER
Drama Series
The Crown
The Durrells
Happy Valley - WINNER
War & Peace
Comedy & Comedy Entertainment Programme
Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe - WINNER
Cunk on Shakespeare
The Last Leg
Taskmaster
Entertainment Performance
Adam Hills – The Last Leg
Claudia Winkleman – Strictly Come Dancing
Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show
Michael McIntyre – Michael McIntyre’s Big Show - WINNER
Entertainment Programme
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway - WINNER
Britain’s Got Talent
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
Strictly Come Dancing
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Asim Chaudhry – People Just Do Nothing
David Mitchell – Upstart Crow
Harry Enfield – The Windsors
Steve Coogan – Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle - WINNER
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Diane Morgan – Cunk on Shakespeare
Lesley Manville – Mum
Olivia Colman – Fleabag
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Reality & Constructed Factual
First Dates
Muslims Like Us - WINNER
The Real Marigold Hotel
The Secret Life of 5 Year Olds
Scripted Comedy
Camping
Fleabag
Flowers
People Just Do Nothing - WINNER
Features
The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs
The Great British Bake Off
Travel Man: 48 Hours In…
Who Do You Think You Are? - WINNER
Current Affairs
Inside Obama’s White House
Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed - WINNER
Three Days of Terror: The Charlie Hebdo Attacks
Unarmed Black Male
Factual Series
24 Hours in Police Custody Kids on the Edge
Exodus: Our Journey to Europe - WINNER
Kids on the Edge
The Prosecutors: Real Crime and Punishment
International
The Night Of
The People v OJ Simpson - WINNER
Stranger Things
Transparent
Live Event
The Centenary of the Battle of the Somme: Thiepval
Shakespeare Live! From the RSC
Stand Up to Cancer
The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration – WINNER
Mini-Series
The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses
National Treasure - WINNER
The Secret
The Witness for the Prosecution
News Coverage
Channel 4 News: Brexit – Day One
BBC North West Tonight: Hillsborough Inquests
Sky News Tonight – Aleppo: Death of a City
Victoria Derbyshire - WINNER
Single Documentary
Behind Closed Doors
Hillsborough – WINNER
How to Die: Simon’s Choice
Hypernormalisation
Single Drama
Aberfan: The Green Hollow
Damilola, Our Loved Boy - WINNER
Murdered By My Father
NW
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
EastEnders
Emmerdale - WINNER
Hollyoaks
Specialist Factual
Alan Bennett’s Diaries
Attenborough’s Life That Glows
Grayson Perry: All Man
Planet Earth II - WINNER
Sport
The Open - WINNER
Rio 2016 Olympics
Rio 2016 Paralympics
Six Nations – England v Wales
Virgin TV’s Must See Moment
Game of Thrones: Battle of the Bastards
The Late Late Show with James Corden: Carpool Karaoke with Michelle Obama
Line of Duty: Urgent Exit Required
Planet Earth II: Snakes vs Iguna Chase - WINNER
Strictly Come Dancing: Ed Balls’ Gangnam Style
Who Do You Think You Are?: Danny Dyer’s Origins