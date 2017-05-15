Happy Valley has triumphed over The Crown at the TV Bafta awards.



Netflix's period production got five nominations but left empty-handed.



Best drama went to Happy Valley and its star Sarah Lancashire was named best actress.



And it was a good night for Ant and Dec as Saturday Night Takeaway took home the entertainment gong.

While Emmerdale won Best Soap!

Here's a full list of the winners and losers from last night's awards ceremony:

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Murdered by My Father - WINNER

Babou Ceesay – Damiola, Our Loved Boy

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses

Robbie Coltrane – National Treasure

Leading Actress

Claire Foy – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Thirteen

Nikki Amuka-Bird – NW

Sarah Lancashire – Happy Valley - WINNER

Supporting Actor

Daniel Mays – Line of Duty

Jared Harris – The Crown

John Lithgow – The Crown

Tom Hollander – The Night Manager - WINNER

Supporting Actress

Nicola Walker – Last Tango in Halifax

Siobhan Finneran – Happy Valley

Vanessa Kirby – The Crown

Wunmi Mosaku – Damilola, Our Loved Boy - WINNER

Drama Series

The Crown

The Durrells

Happy Valley - WINNER

War & Peace

Comedy & Comedy Entertainment Programme

Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe - WINNER

Cunk on Shakespeare

The Last Leg

Taskmaster

Entertainment Performance

Adam Hills – The Last Leg

Claudia Winkleman – Strictly Come Dancing

Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show

Michael McIntyre – Michael McIntyre’s Big Show - WINNER

Entertainment Programme

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway - WINNER

Britain’s Got Talent

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Strictly Come Dancing

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Asim Chaudhry – People Just Do Nothing

David Mitchell – Upstart Crow

Harry Enfield – The Windsors

Steve Coogan – Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle - WINNER

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Diane Morgan – Cunk on Shakespeare

Lesley Manville – Mum

Olivia Colman – Fleabag

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Reality & Constructed Factual

First Dates

Muslims Like Us - WINNER

The Real Marigold Hotel

The Secret Life of 5 Year Olds

Scripted Comedy

Camping

Fleabag

Flowers

People Just Do Nothing - WINNER

Features

The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs

The Great British Bake Off

Travel Man: 48 Hours In…

Who Do You Think You Are? - WINNER

Current Affairs

Inside Obama’s White House

Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed - WINNER

Three Days of Terror: The Charlie Hebdo Attacks

Unarmed Black Male

Factual Series

24 Hours in Police Custody Kids on the Edge

Exodus: Our Journey to Europe - WINNER

Kids on the Edge

The Prosecutors: Real Crime and Punishment

International

The Night Of

The People v OJ Simpson - WINNER

Stranger Things

Transparent

Live Event

The Centenary of the Battle of the Somme: Thiepval

Shakespeare Live! From the RSC

Stand Up to Cancer

The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration – WINNER

Mini-Series

The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses

National Treasure - WINNER

The Secret

The Witness for the Prosecution

News Coverage

Channel 4 News: Brexit – Day One

BBC North West Tonight: Hillsborough Inquests

Sky News Tonight – Aleppo: Death of a City

Victoria Derbyshire - WINNER

Single Documentary

Behind Closed Doors

Hillsborough – WINNER

How to Die: Simon’s Choice

Hypernormalisation

Single Drama

Aberfan: The Green Hollow

Damilola, Our Loved Boy - WINNER

Murdered By My Father

NW

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

EastEnders

Emmerdale - WINNER

Hollyoaks

Specialist Factual

Alan Bennett’s Diaries

Attenborough’s Life That Glows

Grayson Perry: All Man

Planet Earth II - WINNER

Sport

The Open - WINNER

Rio 2016 Olympics

Rio 2016 Paralympics

Six Nations – England v Wales

Virgin TV’s Must See Moment

Game of Thrones: Battle of the Bastards

The Late Late Show with James Corden: Carpool Karaoke with Michelle Obama

Line of Duty: Urgent Exit Required

Planet Earth II: Snakes vs Iguna Chase - WINNER

Strictly Come Dancing: Ed Balls’ Gangnam Style

Who Do You Think You Are?: Danny Dyer’s Origins