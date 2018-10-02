Leonardo DiCaprio Told Ronan Keating He Couldn't Act
Don't expect Leonardo DiCaprio and Ronan Keating to work together anytime soon.
Leo reckons Ronan doesn't have an acting bone in his body.
The Boyzone singer auditioned for a role in the 2001 musical film Moulin Rouge. He told an Australian news website that he was flown out to New York to audition for the Oscar-nominated movie alongside DiCaprio and Ewan McGregor
The role was eventually given to McGrgeor but years later, Ronan says he was playing a game of cards with Leo - who told him he couldn't act.
"I met Leo not long ago and we were chatting, we were actually in Sydney playing cards, and I said, 'Man, what about … Moulin Rouge? Fuck me, I couldn’t act!'" explains Ronan.
"He said, ‘Hey Ronan, you couldn’t act, and I couldn’t f*cking sing for sh*t!”’