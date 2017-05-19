Supermodels, GIRD YOUR LOINS! Leonardo di Caprio is single again! He had been dating Nina Agdal for almost a year and they remain in touch and they remain friends. She hasn’t got time to be sad – she’d too busy updating her Instagram with photos of her in skimpy bikinis.

And in other showbiz;

Ant and Dec have been causing a storm around Ireland the last few days as their appearance in various locations have surprised and delighted locals. They have been in Leitrim for the last few days and purpose of their visit to the county is top secret but Anthony McPartlin told the paper they are in the county to "film a documentary for ITV."

Speaking of Leitrim people, Katherine Lynch is producing a new hairdressing reality TV show. It’s about the chats people have with their hairdresser. Could work – Gogglebox and Big Brother are huge and they’re just people sitting around in a house talking marbles.

We had the first play of The Coronas’ new song Real Feel taken from their album Trust the Wire which is out on June 2nd. Great reaction unsurprisingly. Go on the lads!