Liam Gallagher says the Godlike Genius prize he was given at last night's NME Awards was long overdue.



The former Oasis frontman received the honour six years after his brother Noel, which really annoyed him.

Rapper J Hus beat the likes of Lorde, Wolf Alice and Gorillaz to the best album prize at last night’s NME Awards, for his debut Common Sense.



Other winners included Alt J who were named best British band, Charli XCX who got best single for Boys - and Liam Gallagher who was given the Godlike Genius honour.



Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson received the Icon prize, and called on everyone to do more to support equal rights for women

Pierce Brosnan may want to stay away from India for a while...

Indian health officials have threatened to fine or jail him if he fails to explain why he appeared in adverts for a chewing mixture that sometimes includes tobacco.

These are ads a brand of pan masala, a popular Indian mixture that can contain tobacco, lime, spices and nuts.

The specific variety Brosnan was endorsing did not contain tobacco but some of the company’s products include supari, a kind of nut that is thought to be carcinogenic.

Brosnan said at the time of the controversy he was under the impression he was promoting a “breath freshener/tooth whitener [and] all-natural, containing neither tobacco, supari nor any other harmful ingredient”

Cheryl is heading back to prime-time TV – on the BBC. She's set to act in a mentoring role as a “dance captain” on a dance series — which will see her turn her back on ITV. Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo will most likely host the show which is due to air on Saturday nights. However, Simon Cowell won’t be too cross – the show’s format was created by Syco Productions.

Boyzlife (Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy) are on the hunt for venues across Ireland to bring their tour here later this year. The tour went very well in the UK – and dates for their upcoming tour are said to be in “huge demand”. They have also recorded a new album... just the two of them. Keith will be busy as Boyzone are hitting the road this year too.