Liam Gallagher has kind of apologised for comments he made during a 'drunken' rant aimed at Freddie Mercury.

People aren’t happy that he's turned his sorry statement into a joke, and made out that it's Freddie's fans' fault for getting offended.

I’m going to replace the word Liam actually used with the word “puppy”.

So – he called Freddy a goofy puppy and when people got offended, he said it’s not a word that should cause offence – sure wasn’t he himself called a good-looking puppy only the day before and took no offence.

So I wake up to news that I hit another and I mean another all time low after my vile and I mean vile outburst outburst did somebody say outburst about Fred mercy I'm sooooooo sorry if I upset anybody it's a good job there's 24 hours in a day as you'll get over it LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 25, 2018

He’s a massive troll!

Cillian Murphy and Aidan Turner are among the nominees for the TV Choice Awards in the UK, with the Peaky Blinders and Poldark stars both shortlisted for Best Actor at the awards, which are voted for by the public.

Coronation Street is nominated for six awards and Love Island is up for Best Reality show.

Voting is open at tvchoicemagazine.co.uk until July 6, with the winners announced on September 10.

There is a new RTE drama being shot and it’s being likened to Love/Hate. Taken Down investigates the violent death of a young Nigerian immigrant found close to a Direct Provision Centre. It’s a twilight world of the new Ireland where slum landlords and criminals prey on the vulnerable. It’s being filmed all over Dublin over the next 10 weeks.