Liam Neeson reckons a horse in his new movie recognised him.

He's currently starring in the new Western, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and he reckons the horse on set knew who he was from working with him in another Hollywood flick.

"We filmed in New Mexico", Liam explains. "The odd thing is the horse that pulls the wagon knew me".

"You won't believe it, I'm saying this horse knew me. He remembered me from another western we made a while back", he told Page Six.

"When we worked together before I took care of him. I fed him treats. Gave him apples".

But how did Liam know the horse recognised him?

"He whinnied when he saw me and pawed the ground".

Ok then.

